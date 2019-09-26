Tornado cleanup nearing completion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Downed trees and broken branches are what many people in Sioux Falls woke up to after three tornadoes rolled through town.

Two weeks later, the City of Sioux Falls says cleanup is almost complete.

“We’re down to just a little bit of debris to pick up for residents. The helpline center getting down to the end of their list as far as residents that need help,” emergency manager Regan Smith said.

Smith says clearing out tree stumps is what the city is focusing on now.

“We’re going to bid out on how we’re going to take out those tree stumps, those tree root balls and then repair the sidewalks and curbs and gutters throughout the neighborhoods,” Smith said.

Two tree drop-off sites remain open in. Smith says they’ve seen a lot of debris come through the sites.

“Up to this point, we have ground and hauled up to 1,870 tons of debris,” Smith said.

Tonight the trees may be gone, but the community is stronger than ever.

“Residents worked with their neighbors. We had a lot of volunteers set up that stepped up, the Helpline 211 set a lot of that up, and then team Rubicon, but mainly people helping their neighbors, residents helping each other when the time was needed,” Smith said.

Starting next week, Smith says the tree drop-off sites will be converted to leaf drop-off sites.

But, he says you’ll be allowed to drop off tree debris there until the end of October.