Tornado Causes Damage In Black Hills National Forest

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST, S.D. - We're learning more about the extent of the damage done in Friday's tornado in Black Hills National Forest.

Some of the roads have been blocked by fallen trees and debris have now been opened up.

Some areas of the Black Hills west of Spearfish Canyon have been turned into a mass of broken limbs and tangled brush as a result of the tornado.

The area hardest hit includes some parts of Spearfish Canyon and an area west of Spearfish Canyon along Schoolhouse Road.

The Forest Service is still working in areas to clear brush and fallen trees that are still blocking some roads in the back country.

