Torin Lodmell pleads guilty to 4th degree rape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Dell Rapids man admits to preying on young girls during sleepovers.

47-year old Torin Lodmell appeared in court Tuesday and changed his plea to guilty.

Parents and family poured out of a Minnehaha County courtroom Tuesday morning following an emotional hearing.

“We trust in the court system to do what’s right, our daughters were very brave and came forward and they deserve justice,” mother of victim, Stephanie Bittner said.

Torin Lodmell pleaded guilty to four different counts, including 4th degree rape, sexual contact, and attempted sexual contact.

In court, Lodmell admitted to trying to pull down the girls pants so he could touch them inappropriately.

Parents say Lodmell is a danger to the community.

“Torin Lodmell is a monster and he needs to be removed from the streets of Dell Rapids and Minnehaha County,” Bittner said.

“It’s difficult because we trust that our children are with family and friends that are not going to harm them and this was a major violation of trust and it’s difficult, but I’m very proud that our girls spoke up,” mother of victim, Jennifer Lacey said.

For now, Lodmell will remain out of jail until his sentencing.

“It was very hard to watch him walk out of the courtroom today, in our opinion Torin Lodmell should be behind bars right now, he should have been behind bars months ago,” Bittner said.

A pre-sentence investigation is going on right now. A sentencing date has not been set yet.