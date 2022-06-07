GOODWIN, S.D. (KELO) — While ag producers are typically praying for rain, some farmers in north eastern South Dakota are getting too much moisture at once.

Todd Hanten would normally have his planting done by mid-May, but right now he is still trying to get seeds in the ground. He says rains is making the fields too wet and muddy to plant.

“It’s been really devastating to look at, it’s washed fields. Soil was already wet so there’s ponded water everywhere. And everybody that I talk to in this area it’s just been a spring that we’ve never experienced before,” said Hanten.

In a normal year, Hanten would have completed corn planting by May 10 and soybeans by May 20, but right now he only has 75% of corn and 85% of soybeans in the ground.

“If I didn’t have the imputes out there, which I don’t on some of it, it’s past time for corn anymore, it’s just so late that the chances of having good yields are not good.,” said Hanten. “On the soybeans, I’ll keep trying to plant those until June 10.”

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SD DANR) says that while planting is behind in the state, numbers are still within the five year average.

“Not too terrible relative to that average, but definitely behind what we were last year,” said Brian Walsh, public affairs director at the SD DANR.

But for producers like Hanten, who have had to plant different parts of their fields at different times, it not only takes more work, but creates challenges with spraying the crops.

“Especially like fungicides and stuff. Fungicides you need to spray at a certain time when the corn is tasseling. Well, I’m going to have corn tasseling at three different times out there and so it’s just going to be another big headache and extra work and extra fuel going back to fields to spray them multiple times.,” Hanten said.

Dealing with tough conditions, and hoping they did everything right.

“It’s tough you know, especially this year when the world was depending on us to make a crop this year and provide food for the world,” said Hanten. “But you know, it’s just so much work to do it and then to worry and wonder if you’ve done it incorrectly because we did push the limits.”

The South Dakota DANR encourages ag producers to contact the Farm Service Agency and USDA when it comes to issues with planting and possibly utilizing the prevent plant program.