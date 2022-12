The Stewart Slope at Terry Peak Ski Lodge in the Black Hills. KELOLAND Live cam photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15.

A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.

The Terry Peak Summit at around 9 a.m. on Dec. 15. KELOLAND Live Cam photo.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said this morning that the Deadwood area had received about three feet of snow this week. In Spearfish, 25 inches snow was reported.