Deputy Lee Weber of the Hughes County Sheriff's Office lost his life after saving his son. Weber jumped into the Missouri River on July 3 after his eight-year-old son fell from a moving boat.

We introduce you to 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge. He is the founder of Running 4 Heroes Inc., a non-profit organization he started when he was only ten years old. It's based in Winter Springs, Florida, northeast of Orlando. Zechariah honors people around the nation, including Deputy Weber, by running.