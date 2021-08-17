Tomorrow will be much like today, with late week rain to follow: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 17

Wildfire smoke, heat, humidity, and south winds dominate today’s weather in KELOLAND. Before the day is through, some places in central and western South Dakota will flirt with record territory as temperatures hit triple digits.

2 pm

Tonight will be mostly clear but smoky. Fortunately, the smoke is at cloud level, so we are spared the smoke smell. With the south breeze diminishing during the night, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s to low 70s with humidity remaining in the air.

Tomorrow will be smoky, hot, humid, and breezy. A brisk south wind will draw in warm air, but will do nothing to decrease the wildfire smoke at cloud level. Highs will be in the 90s, with some parts of western and central South Dakota near 100. Fire concerns will be high because of the dry heat. Winds will switch the north in Rapid City, which may get some thunderstorms beginning in the evening hours.

Things will also be hot on Thursday East River (90s) ahead of an incoming cold front. The front may create thunderstorms, starting in western, central, and NE South Dakota during the day, and then move to Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND Thursday night. It is quite possible there will be some severe weather, but it’s a little early to pinpoint that. Stay tuned.

Rain and thunderstorms will be widespread on Friday, and we may be looking at some beneficial rainfall amounts around an inch or more. Severe weather will also be possible, with the Storm Prediction Center pinpointing I-29 and east for severe weather potential. With the rain and wind switch, temperatures will start to fall back to the 80s as the front passes through. But there will also be some beneficial rainfall from this system – forecast models are outputting a broad ½” to 1” through Saturday morning.

Timing of the next round of thunderstorms would keep Saturday dry and cool, with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Sunday brings the potential for scattered thunderstorms as slightly warmer air returns to the region, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Given the every-other-day thunderstorm pattern that seems to be setting up, we’ll keep Monday in the mid 80s with a partly to mostly sunny skies. That would give us scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of next week looks cool, as below normal temperatures look to take over the second half of next week through the final days of August.