Tomb of the Unknown soldier replica to make a stop in Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo from the Mary Chilton Chapter, NSDAR.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A half-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display indoors in Sioux Falls on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, according to a news release from the Mary Chilton Chapter, NSDAR. 

The replica exhibit will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p. both days at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance at 1600 W. Russell St.

The two-day event includes live music from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and the Singing Legionnaires as
well as guest speakers will be on stage throughout both days.

Admission is free.

A special event to honor the Midwest Honor Flight will be held on Saturday night. Tickets are $30 and are available through the SouthDakotaAlliance.org website,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 