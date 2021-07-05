Tomb of the Unknown soldier replica to make a stop in Sioux Falls

Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo from the Mary Chilton Chapter, NSDAR.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A half-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display indoors in Sioux Falls on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, according to a news release from the Mary Chilton Chapter, NSDAR.

The replica exhibit will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p. both days at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance at 1600 W. Russell St.

The two-day event includes live music from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and the Singing Legionnaires as

well as guest speakers will be on stage throughout both days.

Admission is free.

A special event to honor the Midwest Honor Flight will be held on Saturday night. Tickets are $30 and are available through the SouthDakotaAlliance.org website,