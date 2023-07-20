SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ten years ago, news anchor and South Dakota native Tom Brokaw wasn’t feeling well.

Doctors diagnosed him with a rare form of cancer. Multiple Myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells in your blood. It affects the bone marrow in your body. Brokaw retired from TV two years ago as the cancer progressed.

The NBC News anchored for two decades, Brokaw kept his South Dakota connection, often returning to the state for events like the Golden anniversary of Mt. Rushmore or speaking engagements at USD. CBS Sunday Morning recently featured Brokaw talking with his longtime friend and former co-worker Jane Pauley.

“I kept thinking bad things wouldn’t happen to me. But as I grew older, I began to develop this condition. And what you try to do is control it as much as you can. And I’ve had to change my life in some way,” he said. “I really had to give up my daily activity with NBC. You know, I had to walk away from them, as they were walking away from me. I just wasn’t the same person. And so, for the first time in my life, I was kind of out there, you know, in a place I had never been in my life.”

Jessica Slaba works in the Hematology Department at Avera’s Prairie Center The Certified Nurse Practitioner says Multiple Myeloma can rob people of their energy, weaken their bones and compromise their immune system. “It’s not curable but we try to give you is a better quality of life, help your symptoms decrease organ damage we talk about the kidney failure that people can have. We help sort those things out and help people navigate,” said Slava.

Life expectancies vary widely, unfortunately, Myeloma is currently considered an incurable or terminal cancer. Brokaw is living the best life he can. He wrote a new book “Never Give Up: A Prairie Family’s Story,” by Random House It’s a love letter to his hardworking parents. Brokaw says doctors didn’t think he would make it to age 83. He made it there in February and hopes to keep proving them wrong.