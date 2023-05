SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler has died following an accident on a farm four miles southwest of Sioux Center, Iowa.

Authorities say 30-year-old Christopher Maassen was driving an SUV on the farm’s property Saturday night just before 6 p.m.

The driver stopped to unhook a trailer and when he began driving away, he struck 20-month-old toddler Walker Maassen.

Walker was transported to Sioux Center Health, where he was pronounced dead.