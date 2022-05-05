SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the scary ones; that’s what Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are calling Thursday morning’s dramatic third-story apartment fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire near 41st Street and Marion Avenue just after 6 a.m.; what they found when they got on scene is thankfully an incredibly rare occurrence.

“When firefighters arrived, they had one adult male that was still grasping the window that he had climbed out of and was standing on an air conditioner unit on the story below,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief of Enforcement and Investigation Mike Top said.

But firefighters soon found out he was the last person to leave through the third story window.

“The adult female had jumped from the third floor,” Top said.

Before jumping out the window, the adults helped get a toddler to safety.

“From what I was told, the minor child was hung out the window and dropped to an occupant one story down,” Top said.

A dramatic, but necessary escape.

“Their path was blocked by fire so they were not able to escape like you normally would so they had to use the window to get out,” Top said.

If you don’t live on the ground floor, firefighters always suggest calling 911 if you have access to a phone to let them know you need help getting out.

“That would help us to know that we have a rescue to do as soon as we get there,” Top said.

You should also yell out the window and throw something onto the ground that firefighters can see.

“We walk all the way around the building so when we see a pile of stuff on the ground, that’s not normal and that’s a signal to us that somebody is up there that needs help,” Top said.

Top says its also important to wait as long as you can for rescue crews to arrive.

“We want you to stay there as long as possible, so nobody is getting any injuries and we’ll get you down with the ladder,” Top said.

But no matter what floor you live on, there comes a point when waiting is no longer an option.

“The heat will tell you it’s time to go,” Top said. “Doctors can fix broken bones, but they can’t fix it if you don’t make it out of the building.”

Top says thankfully everyone who escaped through the third story window in Sioux Falls Thursday made it through OK.

“I think the female had an injury to her ankle, some slight smoke inhalation for the adult male, the minor child was fine,” Top said. “Some pretty minor injuries for the predicament that they were in.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

After helping the man get down from the outside of the building, firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes. Most of the damage was contained to one unit.