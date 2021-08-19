Todd County School Board pushes student start date to September 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Originally planned for August 31, the official student start date for the Todd County School District is now planned for September 14. According to Josh Larson, Public Relations Coordinator for the Todd County School District, the decision to push the start date back was made by the school board.

The reason for the delayed start is the annual Rosebud Fair, which runs August 26-29. Larson said the school board made the decision after receiving community input, and that the decision was not made lightly. He says the priority is to support staff, student and community safety.

Larson says that the district went almost entirely remote last year. Enrollment for virtual learning for the upcoming school year ends August 20.

