SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Todd County man will spend two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to sex crimes earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that from March 2019 to March 2021, 27-year-old Conrad Good Voice Jr. had sexual contact with a child between the ages of 7 and 9.

Good Voice was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 7 years of supervised release.