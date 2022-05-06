SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old Todd County man has pleaded not guilty for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact of a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Fremont Menard, also known as Fremont Menard, Jr., pleaded not guilty on May 5 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 8, according to the news release.

Menard is accused of using force and knowingly engaging or attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor under 16 on or between Aug. 23, 202,1 and Sept. 4, 2021, according to the news release. The indictment also alleges that on Sept. 4, Menard used force and knowingly engaging in, and attempted to engage in a sexual act with a different minor under 16.

Menard was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for June 28.