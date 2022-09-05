SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal grand jury has indicted Jeremy Richards 28, of Mission, on charges of sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 21.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Justice allege that Richards gave methamphetamine to a victim under 21 and sexually abused her when she was incapable of consent in August of 2021 in Todd County.

Richards is also accused of distributing meth to two others under 21 in Jan. 1 in the same county.

Richards pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 2.

He is in custody awaiting trial.