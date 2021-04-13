‘Today we’re talking directly to them’: Investigators offer reward, ask public for information about Tammy Haas case

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — There is a new $15,000 reward for information on the death of Tammy Haas. The mystery surrounding the Yankton teenager’s death goes back to 1992, when she never returned home from a homecoming party. Investigators believe someone killed her and dumped her body.

“She was just a sparkly girl, always wanting to have fun,” said Arlette Heinen, a former neighbor of Haas.

More than 28 years after the death of Haas, law enforcement in Yankton made a big announcement.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to find out once and for all what happened to Tammy Haas,” said Todd Brandt, commander with the Yankton Police Department. “So today on Tammy’s birthday, we will announce a new reward with hopes of someone who knows something is ready to do the right thing.”

“We do have some certainty, and that is that someone out there knows, has information about what happened to Tammy, and that’s what Tammy’s family and what authorities are asking for today,” said Michael Paul, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis office.

Damage at her gravesite last year is another piece of this puzzle.

“The vandalism of the grave did indicate to us that someone in this area still is thinking about this and may have some knowledge about it,” FBI special agent Matt Miller said.

Haas was 19 years old when she went missing.

“I just thought she was so full of life, and it’s hard to see that she all these years has been gone, that’s hard,” Heinen said.

Paul says small information can be significant.

“There are people out there that know something about what happened to Tammy, and today we’re talking directly to them, and the burden of that knowledge that they carry, the weight of knowing for so many decades without speaking, coming forward now can lift that weight and lift that burden off of their shoulders and their heart and their soul,” Paul said. “It’s the right thing to do, it’s the right thing to do for Tammy.”

If you have information about what happened to Tammy Haas, you can call the FBI office in Sioux Falls at 605-334-6881 or the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210.