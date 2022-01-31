SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 9th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is about to come to an end.

Monday is the last day of the competition that features 27 restaurants. Throughout the month, Phillips Avenue Diner has sold more than one thousand burgers.

“Last Friday and Saturday we got a lot of people coming in up until 7:59 p.m., when we are about to lock the doors, all wanted to try the burger battle which is amazing. Pretty sure we might get a push today because it’s the last day we are going to have it,” said Chinomso Diejomaoh, dining room manager at Phillips Avenue Diner.

DTSF says there have been about 16,000 votes for the Burger Battle.

