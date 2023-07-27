SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a perfect day for a cold treat and not just because of the hot weather.

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day.

For every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen’s, $1 or more will be donated back to the Children’s Miracle Network.

By Early afternoon it had already been a busy day at the Minnesota Location.

“We are ahead of schedule this year so compared to last year I think we sold $25,000 worth of stuff, and we’re already at $20,000 this year in the day so by the end of today I’m guessing close to maybe 15,000 blizzards,” said Jaidyn Henstra with the Minnesota Ave Dairy Queen.

One family we talked to saw a post on social media about the special event and decided to take part.

“So I said let’s go and let’s help out, let’s do it. So we are here having ice cream,” said Nicole Egan.

Dairy Queen’s across the state are taking part in Miracle Treat Day. All the money raised stays local.