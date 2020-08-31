Toby Keith postpones September concert

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
toby-keitha16116e406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_846116540621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Toby Keith is postponing his September concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. 

On Monday, his tour announced the concert scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020 will be moved to Thursday, May 20, 2021. Tickets purchased for the September concert will be honored for the postponed concert date.

The news release announcing the change of date did not mention a reason.

In June, Pepper Entertainment announced Keith’s concert as “the first show back” since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Toby Keith concert set for September 19 in Sioux Falls

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests