Toby Keith postpones September concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Toby Keith is postponing his September concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

On Monday, his tour announced the concert scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020 will be moved to Thursday, May 20, 2021. Tickets purchased for the September concert will be honored for the postponed concert date.

The news release announcing the change of date did not mention a reason.

In June, Pepper Entertainment announced Keith’s concert as “the first show back” since the COVID-19 pandemic started.