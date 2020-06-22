Toby Keith concert set for September 19 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big news for concert goers.

Toby Keith is coming to the PREMIER Center in September.

Many concerts have been postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. Pepper Entertainment is excited to bring the show to Sioux Falls on the 19th.

“It’s a major country artist, Toby Keith is world renowned, so to get that level of an act to agree to come out and be the first show back is very exciting as well,” Pepper Entertainment president Jered Johnson said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26th at 10 a.m.

You can purchase them at the KELOLAND Box Office or ticketmaster.com. Johnson says they’ve been working closely with the PREMIER Center to make sure proper health protocols are in place.