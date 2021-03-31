‘To me it was just like another day in the Air Force’: Couple shares evacuation story

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Schroeder Fire near Rapid City has meant evacuations, including Vickie and Tim Griffin who live in Pennington County.

“I told her to get a motel quick, because I knew her condition with her oxygen she couldn’t breathe up there,” Tim said.

The couple has been staying at a Rapid City hotel since being evacuated on Monday. Vickie is on oxygen.

“My lungs were pretty burnt from being up there with the hot ash blowing down while I was trying to get her supplies, but now at least my voice isn’t sounding like it’s cracking every two seconds,” Tim said.

They have been able to keep an eye on their house through video on a phone.

“I know that the house is not going to be livable right away because it’s got a lot of smoke damage, ’cause you could see the smoke just barreling over it, but we’re very fortunate that so far it doesn’t look like anything has burned around us,” Vickie said.

And this ordeal reminds Tim of another time in his life.

“To me it was just like another day in the Air Force,” he said. “You never knew what was going to be thrown at you so you just deal with it as it comes.”

Despite this week’s events, they are thankful.

“First responders are awesome around here,” Tim said. “You not only have very highly-trained fire crews, but the sheriff’s department, the Rapid City PD, they were all in conjunction working with each other.”

“We’re just grateful for all the people that have worked so hard and tirelessly to put that fire out,” Vickie said.

“I’m thankful that we got out with what we did and our lives,” Tim said. “That’s all I need to live with.”