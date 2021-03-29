To learn if you need to evacuate in Rapid City, call 2-1-1, Pennington County says

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Emergency Management has established a call center for Rapid City residents to find out the latest information on evacuations in the area.

The agency says the situation is rapidly developing, and they’re asking residents to call 2-1-1 latest information on the spreading fire.

The agency sent out a news release saying this is what is know at this time:

Nemo Road is closed at the city limits.

Westberry Trails Subdivision is under an evacuation.

Those who have evacuated their homes are encouraged to check in at the Red Cross Reception set up at South Canyon Baptist Church located at 3333 W Chicago Street #2317.

They also encouraging Pennington County residents to sign up for the Public Warning messages to receive emergency information as it gets updated.