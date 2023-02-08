BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause.

14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.

TJ’s Flight to the Finish challenge is underway at Arc Fit in Brookings.

Thompson started the program seven years ago as a way to honor her son, while also providing scholarships to sponsor kids looking to be involved in sports.

“With Tristan being young, I realize he was just getting into that, and you know I was a single mom at the time and I struggled sometimes with the expenses of the activities and had to say no a couple of times,” said Thompson.

Over the years, the challenge has grown and helps raise money for other organizations in the Brookings community.

“It’s just like let’s make this a little more, let’s not only give youth a scholarship but let’s give back to these charities that help our youth as well because there are a lot of other things you know these kids need,” said Thompson.

During the program, people work in teams of three to complete different challenges.

“We wanted to do the challenge, Angie does a lot for the community and gives back so this is our opportunity to give back and support her,” said participant Alicia Henderson.

“It’s a fun way to get together with friends and raise money for a good cause, do something purposeful and worthwhile,” said participant Becky Kjelden.

“Just the fun like atmosphere of everything that’s going on for everybody as well, and getting to be with our teams and stuff too because there’s challenges where you can earn points and fun stuff too,” said participant Lisa Connot.

Finding comfort through fitness and helping others do the same.

“I just hope to maybe inspire other people to you know try being active or find a good community like here at the shed,” said Thompson.

The challenge is happening now until February 25th. On that day, they will be celebrating Tristan’s birthday with a party that is open to everyone. You can find more information here.