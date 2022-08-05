BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings’s shoppers will soon have another option for buying accessories and clothes.

From restaurants and hotels to stores over the years Brookings has welcomed a lot of new businesses to town. TJ Maxx is the latest store to make the move.

“This was actually the owners of the building that had been in contact with TJ Maxx, and they basically chose this location to open the store,” Tim Reed, Brookings Economic Development Director said.

The new TJ Maxx is already in process of getting built here in the new growing community in Brookings. This new store will be here next spring.

“I know the community will be really excited, just the announcement came out today. Already I’m hearing a lot of people talk about it’s a store that they really wanted in Brookings. I think it’s a really popular store, I’m hoping for the future that more stores like TJ Maxx or in other areas and other kind of shopping areas that will also come to Brookings,” Reed said.

People in Brookings are also excited to find out what other stores will follow TJ Maxx’s lead.

“I think it’s a good deal, yea I’ve shopped in those a lot their nice stores,” Brookings resident Richard Halstead said.

The opening date has not been released for TJ Maxx at this time.