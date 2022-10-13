TEA, S.D. (KELO) — There are lots of reasons to celebrate at a school district in eastern KELOLAND.

The Tea Area School District is in its 20th school year and will graduate its 20th class this spring, just to name a few.

The Tea Area School District is home for Stephanie Wranek.

The high school band teacher has been with the district since the first day of school in August of 2003, after moving from the Howard School District.

The new start in a brand new school district came with its challenges.

“To me, I was just going to another job, and I’m going to be a band director in a different school district, but you don’t have a name or a mascot or school colors. For us, we didn’t have a school song, so we had to go through a process and figure that out,” Tea band teacher Stephanie Wranek said.

Years ago, students in the Tea Area were part of the Lennox School District.

After a first vote failed, voters approved the split the second time around in 2002.

The Tea Area School District was officially established in the summer of 2003.

At the time, the new district only had two existing facilities in its footprint.

Volunteers helped make room for more students.

“We started building temporary classrooms. We call them stick buildings because they were built from the ground up. We built 11 classrooms to house our additional elementary kids that we were getting, plus the high school and that was our first few years until we were able to build the high school,” Tea Area School District operations manager Wayne Larsen said.

The new district even used a former church to get by for the first couple of years.

“We used that as an administration office. We had our library in there. The family and consumer science was in there, the business office. It was just kind of wherever we found room,” Larsen said.

The Tea Area School District started with about 600 students.

In ten years, school enrollment had nearly doubled.

Today, the district is just shy of 2,300 students.

Superintendent Jennifer Lowery says the district’s growth goes hand-in-hand with its geographical location, just outside of Sioux Falls.

“In this area, we have many young families who move here for the accommodations that they can get in Sioux Falls and the employment while having that small town feel that they grew up with,” Tea Area School District superintendent Jennifer Lowery said.

The school district watches housing developments closely to gauge future enrollment in the district.

“In the next five years, homes that are actually platted, we have estimated about 900 additional students coming into the district,” Lowery said.

This past summer, voters approved an expansion to the high school, another chapter in this district’s story.

“This district is a labor of love and I’m so grateful for the people who put everything on the line. They gave of themselves to create a beautiful community and a beautiful school and I’m honored to get to be a part of that leadership team, but I’m really grateful that’s what my kids get to experience. My three children think it’s the coolest thing to be a Titan and that’s very reassuring as a mom,” Lowery said.

For Wranek, that career decision she made years ago, is standing the test of time.

“Every year we just grow in one way or another and it’s been, fun to watch. Obviously, there’s challenges to go along with that, but seeing the success that has come around after people have worked so hard to make that happen,” Wranek said.

Today, there are six facilities total in the Tea Area School District.

The district officially marks its 20th anniversary in July 2023.