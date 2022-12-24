SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we’re talking about everything Christmas.

To begin we’ll hear from experts about how to keep your little ones safe around Christmas decorations and from people who have to work during the holiday.

Then, a favorite holiday season decoration — lights. We’ll hear from the people doing Lights on Lotta and we’ll see how people are trying to allow kids in the hospital a cheery Christmas

Plus, it’s hard to have Christmas without Christmas movies and plays. We’ll talk with the Premiere Playhouse about their production of A Christmas Carol.

And finally, we’ll hear from CTE students and the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House about what they’re doing to support those in need this holiday season.