DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa.

Photo courtesy Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Dickinson County Crime Stoppers.