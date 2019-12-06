Tire iron and knife used in Empire Mall fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A dispute at the Empire Mall turned into an assault investigation involving a knife and a tire iron.

It happened Thursday night in the mall near the center court. Police say there was an exchange of words between four men. They kept walking then the victims came across one of the men again. After another exchange things turned violent.

“The suspect ended up pulling out a tire iron and started swinging it at the two victims they started to defend themselves there was a fight they wound up knocking the suspect to the ground the suspect then reached into his waistband and pulled out a knife,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say the victims were able to kick the knife out of the man’s hand then took off running. The suspect also ran off, leaving the knife and tire iron behind. The man is described as a white man, 6 feet 3 inches with longer blond hair.