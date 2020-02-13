Tips to keep your pets safe during extreme cold spells

Its not just people that need to take extra caution during the extreme cold. You want to also watch out for your pets. Sioux Falls Animal Control says the cold temps and wind chills can be hard on animals.

Even if they are an outdoor pet, there are several things you can do to keep them safe.

“What we recommend is make sure it has straw or hay as a bedding rather than a blanket. Blankets get wet and then they’ll just freeze and then its like the animal is laying on an ice cube rather than nice insulation.”

Animal Control also say the floor of a dog house should also be up off the ground to help with insulation. If you notice your pet is pawing to get inside or whining its a good sign they are too cold.