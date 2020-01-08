Tips to keep in mind if you are walking alone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s a good chance you sometimes walk to your car alone. And whether you like to think about it or not, there is a possibility you may find yourself in an unsafe situation.

“Anytime you are out in the public, there are people that will take advantage of others, there are people that will do bad things,” Sioux Falls Police, Sam Clemens said.

“Sometimes we live in a society where sometimes dangerous things might happen, and that happens to men, women, children, old, young, and everybody in between, and so it’s important that we all kind of take safety seriously and take precautions that might be helpful,” assistant and clinical director with The Compass Center, Michelle Trent said.

Here are three things that Trent suggests: make sure you are aware of your surroundings, wait until you get closer to your car to unlock it, and once you are inside of your car make sure you lock it.

“Also that we think about how we as bystanders can intervene and help so if we see something odd or out of the ordinary, maybe alerting the security at a place or a manager, or calling law enforcement,” Trent said.

It’s something Jan Schwinler keeps in mind when she’s walking to her car.

“If you see something, scream, if the other person can’t you sure can and that will call more attention to maybe somebody that can help,” works in Sioux Falls, Jan Schwinler said.

Sometimes, catching someone’s attention could save your life.

“We also know that weird things happen, even in a well lit parking lot so that doesn’t mean you are completely safe, so just being really aware of your surroundings, really taking into account where you are at,” Trent said.

Trent also suggests parking in a well lit area, making sure your hands aren’t full so you can defend yourself, and also knowing where your cell phone is so you can easily access it.