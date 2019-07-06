Tips on preparing for rainy nights at the campground this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Camping season is in full swing, but with all this rain we’ve been seeing in KELOLAND, it’s important to know what to do during wet or severe weather when you’re out enjoying the great outdoors.

Maureen and Rick Edstrom have been coming to camp at Palisades State Park near Garretson for at least forty years.

Throughout their camping years, they’ve camped in both tents and campers. And they’ve learned a few tricks as to how to stay dry during the rainy South Dakota evenings.

“We’ve progressed from a tent to our fifth wheel. So back in those days it was always have the rain fly and plenty of dry things just in case, clothesline to dry out the sleeping bags,” Maureen Edstrom said.

“Then when you move to the camper, make sure the awning is in or at an angle so it’ll catch all the rain,” Rick Edstrom said.

Other tips that Park officials have in case of rain include extra gear, tarps, waterproof shoes and keeping your tent in higher areas.

If weather gets severe while you’re out camping, most campgrounds will have comfort stations that you can go to for shelter.

“They are our safest zone that we have within the park. If severe weather comes around, we do have staff go around and notify campers to act on their own discretion of what they want to do and how they want to take cover,” district park supervisor Luke Dreckman said.

Although preparing for rainy nights at the campground can be time-consuming, the Edstroms don’t let it stop their fun while camping with family.

“Even just this morning after all that rain, we just got the family together, had breakfast, sat outside and fortunately it stopped raining,” Rick Edstrom said.

Dreckman says the biggest thing that will help you prepare for your summer camping is to check the forecast before heading out.

