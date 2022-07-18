SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Having “fun in the sun” when it’s extra hot means kids need extra water breaks.

A registered dietician at Sanford Health says kids don’t necessarily need more water than adults, but they forget to drink it when they’re having fun at the pool or lake.

“Swimming outdoors, it feels good, but we’re not actually drinking the water so we’re not actually getting super hydrated, so it’s very important to make sure that you’re taking water breaks. Anytime the lifeguards take a break, that’s a break for you too,” said Sanford Registered Dietician Mariah Reil.

Reil says you need to offer water to little ones throughout the day because they can’t always tell you when they’re hot or thirsty.