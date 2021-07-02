Tips from Sioux Falls Animal Control to keep your pet safe this holiday weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While fireworks can be fun for people, but they’re not as enjoyable for your pets. Pets can be very sensitive to loud noises, bright lights and the strong smells fireworks can give off.

Sioux Falls police say more pets are reported missing during Independence Day weekend than any other time of the year.

Sioux Falls Animal Control says even if your pet isn’t scared of fireworks, you still need to be careful.

“Make sure that those embers, the sparklers all those things aren’t laying on the ground where the dog could possibly pick them up in his mouth, burn his mouth his nose or or even his foot pads,” Julie DeJong, Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor said.

Watch the video in the player below for more information on pet safety from Julie DeJong with Sioux Falls Animal Control.

Animal Control says many fireworks can also be poisonous to your pet if eaten. We’ll take a closer look at the concerns and what you can do to protect your pets later today on KELOLAND News.