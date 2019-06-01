Local News

Tina Smith visits KELOLAND

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Minnesota Senator Tina Smith came across the border to visit the Lewis and Clark offices on Friday.

She toured a reservoir and pump station after getting an update from project board members.

Earlier this month, the project began delivering water to Worthington, Minnesota.

"This is such an important economic development for South Dakota and Minnesota. It's been something I have been working on since I was Lt. Governor and to see it come to fruition is just really terrific," Smith said.

She says now members of Congress have to make sure the federal government lives up to its commitment.

"There was no water to be had. Once we got that source of water down there, that allowed our young people to stay heavy on families, it's helping out schools, it's helping our churches."

When finished, it will bring water to 300-thousand people including an Adrian, Minnesota farmer. 
 

