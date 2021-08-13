Timeline of summer shake-up at S.D. Department of Corrections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A release from the office of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday says that Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt has announced he is retiring.

In the release about the retirement, Noem said “it is now clear the issues at the Penitentiary were the responsibility of others.” But the governor went on to say in the release that “I believe new leadership is needed to address the ongoing challenges in our prison system.”

On July 13, we learned that Leidholt was one of two people who had been placed on administrative leave by the governor in light of an anonymous complaint regarding the Department of Corrections. The other person placed on leave was state penitentiary warden Darin Young. Two days later on July 15, Noem announced that Young as well as deputy warden Jennifer Dreiske were fired.

Last Friday on August 6 the governor’s office announced that Stefany Bawek, director of Pheasantland Industries in the Department of Corrections, was fired. In the same announcement, we learned that CGL Companies out of California was picked by the state to review the Department of Corrections.