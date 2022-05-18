SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly one week ago a powerful storm swept across eastern KELOLAND.

Two people were killed and more than two dozen communities suffered damage.

In Hamlin County, the storm produced an E-F 2 tornado that devastated the town of Castlewood.

As the community works to pick up the piece, one business is stepping up to help in a big way.

“When we saw the disaster from the tornado we just felt like we needed to help,” said Dana J. Dykhouse, CEO of First PREMIER Bank, said.

It’s been almost a week since the devastating tornado tore through the town of Castlewood causing severe damage to homes and businesses.

“You think about the things you lose in a tornado, it can be very emotional, and stressful,” said Brian Ries, Mayor of Castlewood said.

To provide relief for residents and to help rebuild, First PREMIER Bank in Sioux Falls donated 50 thousand dollars to the Castlewood emergency relief fund.

“As a bank in Castlewood, they’ve done so much for us, they’ve been so loyal to us — our bank in that community and when the time comes for us to step up, we feel really good about being able to help them out in their time of need,” Dykhouse said.

The donation is a starting point, but more is needed. Dykhouse is calling on the people of South Dakota for help…

“For the rest of South Dakota to stand up, I think that goes without saying,” Dykhouse said.

…so the residents of Castlewood can rebuild their livelihoods.

“That community has the spirit, they have the will that they will rebuild and I’m sure they will come out better on the other side,” Dykhouse said.

“We want to help people rebuild. We don’t want to see anybody have to pack everything up and move and leave Castlewood so I think our main goal is to be focused on how we can help ensure people that call Castlewood their home continue calling Castlewood their home,” Ries said.

If If you’d like to donate money to the Castlewood Relief Fund you can send funds to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 310, Castlewood, SD 57223.