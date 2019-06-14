Time for music to begin at Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's finally here. The Levitt at the Falls officially kicks off its summer season of fun, festivities, and of course, music.

The Levitt at the Falls first broke ground less than a year ago. Now, it stands completed. A new place for people to dig.

"Here we are. It's opening day," Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

Halverson has had a busy week prepping for the Summer season.

"It's been a little hectic.. but it's been a lot of fun, you know, the parks board has been wonderful to us, working with the parks district, they've done so much to get this ready. I think we're just ready to welcome our guests," Halverson said.

Guests like Sioux Falls native Kory Van Sickle from the band Kory & the Fireflies.

"It's a big city thing in our lovely city, and to have music and all of this open to the public is just going to be an amazing asset," Van Sickle said.

Kory and his band aren't playing until the end of the season but they are at the beginning of history.

"We're happy to be playing, wrapping up the season this year on August 10th," Van Sickle said.

But there's more than just music at this new venue.

"We also have lots of our local non-profits who will be on the lawn just providing activities and fun for the kids," Halverson said.

And while Halverson and her team are bringing the music, you can bring a few things to make the experience all the more enjoyable.

"We recommend that people bring a blanket, a lawn chair, a picnic, they can bring non-alcoholic beverages but they cannot bring their own wine and beer to the lawn because it is a public park," Halverson said.

Because a major theme at this new spot is variety.

"So, what you'll see, as we choose the acts each season, is we're trying to represent that broad diversity and include people from all over," Halverson said.

"There's going to be a lot of different cultures, a lot of different sounds and just a whole new artsy feel to downtown for sure," Van Sickle said.

So, no matter where you decide to place your lawn chair, you'll always have a front row to history in the making.

"I'm just hoping that everybody comes out, has a great time and enjoys the music and just appreciates the fact that we have this incredible venue in Downtown Sioux Falls," Halverson said.

See a list of what else you can look forward to during the Levitt's summer season as well as what you need to know if you plan on attending a show this summer.