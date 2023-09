RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier Thursday, at the court house in Rapid City, a new time capsule was placed into the walls of the building.

The city recently found the 1922 time capsule with several items placed in the box from the buildings time during construction.

The Free Masons were on hand to conduct the time capsule ceremony as well as several city officials.

The new time capsule was placed with a name plate on it to help those 100 years from now identify the box.