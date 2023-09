PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Last year, a 100-year-old time capsule found in the Pennington County Courthouse was opened up as the building celebrated 100 years.

Newspapers from the 1900s, unique coins, and a 100-year-old can of tobacco were found inside.

On Thursday morning, a new time capsule will be placed in the exact same spot the old one was found to mark the next 100 years.

Items for this capsule were donated by county residents.

The time capsule will be put in place at 8:30