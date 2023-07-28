SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A country music star has announced he will be playing in Sioux Falls next year.

Tim McGraw announced on Friday that he’ll be playing at the PREMIER Center in 2024.

The Standing Room Only Tour will make a stop in Sioux Falls on June 6, 2024.

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4.

Throughout his career, McGraw has amassed 68 Top 10s and holds the Mediabase record for the most weeks at No. 1 with all titles, totaling 73 weeks, and holds the record for second-most No. 1 albums in the U.S. just behind George Strait.