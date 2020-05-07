Tiger Queen spreads happiness and joy one tiger and lion at a time

A Sioux Falls family got quite a shock when they woke up this morning to find seven lions and tigers in their front yard.

They didn’t escape from the zoo, but they may allow you to escape from anything you’re dealing with right now during these uncertain times.

Early this morning, Addie Graham-Kramer and her family got a front lawn of feline fulfillment.

“I said to my husband, ‘there are some lions outside’ and he said ‘what,’ Graham-Kramer said.

The cardboard cut-outs are Holly Hintz’ idea.

Due to the popularity of the Netflix series ‘Tiger King’ she thought this would be a great way for people to claw through uncertain times.

She knows all about those, even before the pandemic.

Two years ago she started decorating the rooms of chemotherapy patients after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

It was a way to brighten their day in what typically is a dark time.

“Because we can still spread joy and happiness to people and let family, friends, and employees know, you’re still thinking about them, even though you can’t be with them,” Hintz said.

Along with the cutouts, Hintz drops off a Baskin basketful of goodies.

For the neighborhood, it’s been quite the animal attraction.

“We’ve had the FedEx guy stop by today and take pictures and other passersby; people walking their dogs have stopped to take pictures, I think it’s brought so many smiles to a lot of people,” Graham-Kramer said.

With the money she raises Baskin-ing people’s front lawns, she’ll use that to go back to doing what she really loves to do.

“My goal with this is to be able to use the money to fund chemo rooms in the future, so I can keep going to the hospitals and decorating rooms for patients and bring joy to them in some of their hardest times,” Hintz said.

If you’d like to Baskin someone’s front yard, we’ve posted a link to Joyful Journeys by Holly Facebook page.