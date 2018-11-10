Thursday Snow Causes Pileup

Sioux Falls, S.D. - There were dozens of crashes across KELOLAND Thursday night. With a fresh hit of winter snow, roads turned slippery very quickly. Sioux Falls Police say they saw an unusual number of crashes, even for this time of year.

This was happening all over Sioux Falls Thursday night. Police responded to 25 crash reports between 2 and 10 p.m.

"A little bit higher. Obviously the weather was a factor. People have to remember that when roads have snow or ice on them they need to slow down," said Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police.

Unfortunately the conditions were just too much for some drivers. On River Boulevard, near 18th and Southeastern, a domino effect left 13 cars stuck on a bridge.

"I was the third or fourth car and we were just coming over the bridge and I was going 10, 12-ish miles per hour. And all of a sudden I couldn't stop, since the car in front of me was stopping," said 16-year-old driver Will Stallinga.

16-year-old Will Stallinga says this was his first crash. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it was definitely an eye opening experience.

"I think we're all just shook. Just because of how fast it came up on us and we can't do anything so we had no control so we just accepted the crash. That's what I did," said Stallinga.

"When those roads get wet, they can get slick. Especially when that temperature drops and the best thing you can do is leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you and make sure that speed is down," said Clemens.