SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the NCAA tournament, there will be a few programming changes for Thursday and Friday.

KELOLAND News at 6 will air at 5:30 p.m. CT on KELO-TV Thursday and Friday.

It will air again on KELOXTRA. at 6 p.m. KELOLAND News at 10 will air on time on KELOXTRA and then after the basketball games on KELO-TV.