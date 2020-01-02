Thune’s robocall bill signed by President Trump

WASHINGTON (KELO) — A bill aimed at stopping robocalls introduced by Sen. John Thune (R-SD) has been signed by President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Wednesday, Thune said the bill, known as The Traced Act, was signed by President Trump on Monday and is now the “Law of the land.”

The bill is set to increase fines for companies using the phone to hawk illegal financial schemes and other services. Under the bill, officials have the authority to fine companies $10,000 for each illegally placed call.

The new law comes after the federal communications commission announced a nation-wide crackdown of robocalls last June.

That’s also when it gave wireless carriers permission to block some unwanted calls automatically.

The Traced Act is a bi-partisan measure passed by the House and Senate earlier this year.