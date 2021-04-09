Thune visits vaccination clinic at Rushmore Mall in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a busy time at the Rushmore Mall, and it isn’t just shoppers. The Rapid City mall is a serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

On Monday, the COVID-19 vaccinations became available to all South Dakotans who are 16 years of age or older.

That’s made for a busy week at Monument Health.

Registered Nurse Annie Gaughan says the clinic at the Rushmore Mall sees as many as 1,200 vaccinations a day.

“We are making a difference. We want anybody, everybody to come out and see us and get vaccinated,” Gaughan said.

And the process is quick. Patients check-in, get their shot, and monitor symptoms all in about 20 minutes.

“The flow is very well established and we are very proud and thankful for the community,” Gaughan said.

Senator John Thune stopped by the clinic to see how the vaccination process works.

“It’s a well oiled machine, they have this down to a science. People call, make appointments, come in and boom they’re processed,” Senator Thune said.

Thune spoke with patients and nursing staff. He hopes to see even more South Dakotans choose to get vaccinated.

“Talked to a couple of ladies earlier who were reluctant to get it in the first place, but their family members got it and pretty soon they decided, ‘Well I better get it too.’ I think that’s happening, hopefully there’s more of that as people realize that this is something that can change your ability to get out and about. See the kids, grandkids, and conduct a normal life when more people get the shot,” Senator Thune said.

Monument Health is no longer using a wait list. People can get registered and set up an appointment at their website.