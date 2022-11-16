SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just over a week after winning his fourth term as a U.S. Senator from South Dakota, John Thune will remain in his Republican leadership position as the whip for the 118th Congress.

Thune has been serving in the role since 2019, when Republicans held a majority in the Senate and made Thune the second-highest Senator behind the majority leader.

The final makeup of the Senate is awaiting the Georgia runoff, but Democrats will have control of the Senate with at least 50 Senate seats.

“I am humbled and honored that my colleagues in the Senate Republican Conference have once again elected me to serve as whip,” Thune said in a news release.

Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, will remain the Republican Senate leader.

Thune defeated Brian Bengs and Tamara Lesnar in the Nov. 8 election by receiving nearly 70% of the vote.

Thune currently serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Committee on Finance; and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

South Dakota’s other U.S. Senator, Mike Rounds, serves on the Armed Services Committee, the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Foreign Relations Committee, Indian Affairs Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.