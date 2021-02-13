Thune, Rounds vote to acquit former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — Senators Thune and Rounds voted ‘not guilty’ Saturday on the charge incitement of insurrection of former President Donald Trump.

In a release sent to KELOLAND News, Senator Thune said he does not want his vote to acquit to be viewed as exoneration of [Trump’s] conduct on January 6, 2021.

“What former President Trump did to undermine faith in our election system and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power is inexcusable,” Thune said.

Senator Rounds issued a statement following his vote where he expressed his concerns over the constitutionality of impeaching a former president.

“After carefully listening to every minute of the presentations made by the House Managers and the former president’s legal team, I am convinced that the Senate does not have jurisdiction to render a judgement against the former president,” Rounds concluded.

Both Thune and Rounds expressed concerns over whether the Senate has the authority to punish Trump now that he is out of office, stating that the Founding Fathers intended for the process of impeachment to be used to remove public officials from office, not to punish private citizens.

“The Constitution is clear that the primary purpose of impeachment is removal from office, and that’s what I believe the Founders intended,” Thune said.

The Senate voted 57-43 to acquit with seven Republican senators voting guilty along with all of the Democrats.