SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sale of agricultural commodities is a massive part of the economy across the upper Midwest, and a bipartisan bill in Washington from Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune and Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar seeks to help facilitate this.

It’s called the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, and according to Thune’s and Klobuchar’s offices, it would make turning away products that are ready to go abroad more difficult for carriers.

“We’re with the soybean growers today, but corn, same thing, if it’s a commodity that doesn’t generate as much revenue, sometimes it gets pushed aside, and then the carriers bill those shippers what they call detention and demurrage charges,” Thune said.

He says the legislation would mean better access for producers.

“There are a lot of unfair practices that apply to agricultural shippers coming out of South Dakota and some products coming into this country, and our legislation’s designed to make these carriers more accountable, make sure that they aren’t engaging in unfair practices,” Thune said.

“A lot of our soybeans are exported, so anything we can do to get them on more ships would be great,” said Jordan Scott, president of the South Dakota Soybean Association. “It’s a good thing for our products to be able to move freely, and anything we can do to move more product is good for soybean farmers.”

Scott grows soybeans and corn in the eastern part of the state. Many South Dakota soybeans have a destination well beyond the American Midwest.

“At least 60% of our South Dakota soybeans end up overseas,” Scott said. “A lot go to China and Asian countries, so this bill would help move them that way with less regulations.”