WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — Senator John Thune spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor, criticizing President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

He also talked about his concerns about another proposal for an income-driven repayment system.

“Both President Biden’s outright student loan forgiveness and his student loan forgiveness masquerading as income-driven repayment are going to cost taxpayers a lot of money. There are the direct costs of the plan that will be paid for by the federal government – in other words, by taxpayers, including those who never went to college and those who have already paid off their student loans,” said Thune.

Thune also said the president’s student loan plans don’t address the soaring cost of college tuition.