SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Later this year, John Thune will mark two decades since being elected to the U.S. Senate. The Murdo native was attracted to politics as a teenager when he did volunteer work for the late Senator Jim Abdnor and would later serve on his staff. Today, Thune is among the most influential Republicans in Washington, D.C.

Thune shot to national prominence in 2004 when he defeated then-Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle in a tight race. Working his way up the leadership ladder, Thune has been party whip in the senate since 2019, which is basically the number two spot. Traditionally serving as assistant leaders, whips are mainly responsible for counting heads and rounding up votes. According to the U.S. Senate website, Whip is an old fox-hunting term.

“The whip job is an interesting job. People think you just whip people into shape, and I wish it was that easy. You do a lot of listening, and it’s a lot about relationships. You have to understand where the members on your side are, you know, ultimately, in the end, it is trying to help your team succeed,” said Thune.

Thune believes his leadership goals ultimately help South Dakota.

“You can go down the list in how South Dakota is impacted by the decisions that we make in Washington, and so trying to be directly involved through the committee process is one way to do that, and I use my committee positions on Ag and Finance and Commerce Science and Transportation to do that, but it’s also an added level when you are making decisions at the leadership level about what bills are going to come to the floor,” said Thune.

Like whips before him, Thune will occasionally stand in for the leader when needed.

“All of us in the Republican conference, we’re wishing Leader McConnell the very best and his recovery,” he said.

The Current leader is Mitch McConnel, who is 81 and the longest-serving Senate Party Leader in history. Thune would be next in line if McConnel were to retire. As for the future, Thune says he is focused on maintaining the majority in the Senate.

“Right now it’s 2024, we will see what the political outcomes are in the fall and what happens after that, but I want to be available and do whatever I can to be a difference maker,” said Thune.